Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center opens new satellite location

“We tell them, you know, touch a hot oven, because if you touch a hot oven you’re going to get burned. It’s going to hurt, you’re going to have to go to the doctor. But a lot of times we neglect to have the conversations with our children about body safety and personal safety. And so when we neglect to have a conversation with our kids about what is and isn’t OK, and giving them the ability to say these are things that are happening to me and I’m uncomfortable with that, and giving them that personal awareness to be able to talk about those things, then what happens is they don’t necessarily know what consequence is going to come from that,” Ellis said.