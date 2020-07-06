Jones Co. supervisors vote to explore removal of once segregated water fountains

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Monday on a motion to explore the steps necessary to remove once segregated water fountains in front of the Ellisville Courthouse.
The two fountains, which are on each side of the Ellisville Courthouse entrance, have the words ‘Colored’ and ‘White’ engraved on them, though the words are now covered by plaques.
Longtime Ellisville resident Donnie Watts asked for the removal of the fountains during the public hearing at Monday’s meeting.
“I can see it,” Watts said. “You won’t see it cause you never knew what was under it.”
The process would require the supervisors to first fill out and submit a notice of intent form to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History because the courthouse is a historical landmark. During this process, the supervisors said they would also do more research on the two fountains.
In August 1989, the Jones County Board of Supervisors voted against replacing the water fountains, instead deciding to add historical plaques to the fountains, according to The Associated Press.
The Board plans to revisit the motion once they hear back from the Mississippi Department of Archives.
