HPD names second suspect in credit card fraud investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have identified a second suspect in an ongoing credit card fraud investigation.
According to officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department, an arrest warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Victoria McDonald. McDonald is wanted on a charge of conspiracy to commit a felony.
Kala Hundley, 32, has already been arrested and charged in the investigation. Hundley is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.
Hundley and McDonald were developed as suspects as officers investigated a report of stolen credit cards being used to make purchases at Strickland’s Furniture.
If you have any information on McDonald’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.