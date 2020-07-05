Speaker Philip Gunn, several House members diagnosed with COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating several cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) among lawmakers of the Mississippi Legislature.
This investigation comes after a historic week as lawmakers spent several days in the state capitol voting to change the state flag.
Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn is among those infected with the coronavirus.
He says he was informed Sunday morning that he had tested positive for the virus. He said in his Facebook video that he was in close proximity last week to one of the House members who has since tested positive.
Gunn says he feels fortunate that he doesn’t have many symptoms and feels fine.
As for other House members, they have been warned to get tested for the coronavirus and to quarantine for 14 days.
