Rain chances drop as night falls in Pine Belt

Any showers or thunderstorms will diminish later tonight. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for later tonight with overnight lows in the lower 70s.
On Monday we could start the day with some patchy fog where it rained on Sunday. By Monday afternoon expect a fairly good chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the 80s and lows in the lower 70s.
For Tuesday there is a fairly good chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs again in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.
Wednesday through Sunday you can expect partly cloudy and rather warm conditions with a chance for afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will gradually warm to the mid-90s by Sunday.
