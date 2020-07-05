Major damage to Jones Middle School after overnight fire

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Fire Department was called to a massive structure fire last night just before midnight.
15 Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to assist LFD at 1125 North 5th Avenue, at Jones Middle School.
Dana Bumgardner, Public Information Officer, says the county’s volunteers assisted LFD with manpower and helped relay water to fight the fire.
Bumgardner says litter from fireworks may have been a contributing factor in the fire.
Laurel Police, Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Emserv were also on scene.
The school sustained major damage, but no injuries were reported.
