Jones College basketball programs add top talent

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – The Jones College basketball programs each landed last week a potential difference maker for the 2020-21 season.
Men’s basketball coach Randy Bolden announced that Forrest County Agricultural High School All-State guard Ashton Campbell had signed with the Bobcats.
Women’s basketball coach Missy Bilderback announced the transfer of guard Daisha Bradford.
Campbell, who averaged 23.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 3.2 assists, helped FCAHS to a 21-5 mark and a Region 7-4A championship. The Aggies reached the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
“Ashton is a dynamic scorer and playmaker,” Bolden said. “His size and athleticism will allow him to be really good on both ends of the court.
“Good guard play is important in this league. He was a priority for us from day one. With Ashton, we’re getting a great player and a great kid.” The 6-foot-1 Campbell, who collected 14 “double-doubles” last season, scored a career-high 50 points against Purvis High School and grabbed a personal-best 28 rebounds against Greene County High School.
He also posted a triple-double with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals against West Lauderdale High School.
Dating back to the start of his junior year, Campbell has scored in double figures in 48 of 50 games. As a junior, he averaged 20.7 points and 6.1 rebounds and led the Aggies to a 21-9 record, FCAHS’ first 20-win season in 11 years.
Campbell joins highly-regarded Petal High School forward Caleb McGill in JC’s 2020-21 signing class.
Bradford sat out last season, but was an honorable mention All-America selection by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association in 2018-19 after averaging 17.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for Tallahassee (Fla.) Community College.
The 5-foot-8 Bradford, who helped the Eagles to a 25-5 record and No. 9 national ranking, will have one year of eligibility at Jones.
"Daisha is a super-quick perimeter player (who) can score in multiple ways," Bilderback said. "She will also bring quality experience and a championship mentality.
“She is a big-time difference maker and a very special talent. We also love Daisha’s attitude and her desire to be great. We are so excited to have her join our program.”
Bradford had a standout prep career at LeFlore High School in Mobile, Ala. She averaged 21.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, guiding LeFlore to a 33-3 record and an appearance in the state Class 6A semifinals in her senior season.
Bradford started all four years and helped her team to an undefeated season and the Class 6A state championship in 2016. She was named the AL.com Coastal Alabama Girls Basketball Player of the Year in 2018.
As a senior, Bradford was named 2017-2018 first-team All-Coastal Conference, second-team all-state by the Alabama Sports Writers Association and to the 2018 Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Basketball Game
In 2017, Bradford was named to the USA Today High School Sports Super 25 preseason girls basketball top players list in 2017. She was selected to play in the 2017 Alabama North-South All Star game and was selected as the Most Valuable Player for the South.
Bradford joins Kamryn Estell (Belton, Mo.); Janai Mason (Brandon); Nya Hatcher (Pearl), Jakayla Johnson (Clinton); Kimaya Dixon (Lafayette); and Azariah Buford (Lafayette) in JC’s signing class.
