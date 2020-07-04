Damp weather on 4th of July for Pine Belt

It was rather damp across much of today in the Pine Belt. Overnight expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 70s.
More of the same is forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s. The chance for rain is 60%.
For Monday and Tuesday, you can expect more mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 80s and lows in the lower 70s.
By Wednesday through Saturday we will run a chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower to mid-70s.
