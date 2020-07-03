Tips for keeping pets safe and calm during fireworks

“I would just recommend whether it’s a dog or a cat, kind of putting them in a room maybe in the center of the house where they cant like see the flashing lights or the fireworks,” Spence said. “Close the blinds, maybe turn on the lights because even if they close the blinds they may can kind of see it through the blinds, some of them are affected by not only the sound but the sight as well. You can turn the TV up or some music up loud to kind of drown it out, give them a chew toy of some sort.”