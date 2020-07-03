Thunderstorm chances stay for Friday, 4th of July weekend

We’re starting off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Today will be warm and humid as highs top out in the low 90s. Grab your raincoat because scattered thunderstorms are expected to fire up later this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.
You’ll have to dodge raindrops for your 4th of July. We’ll see partly cloudy skies on Independence Day, but scattered thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon hours on Saturday with highs in the low 90s. Storms should fade away in the evening hours.
Scattered thunderstorms will again fire up for your Sunday across the Pine Belt, which will hold highs down into the upper 80s.
Scattered thunderstorms will linger into early next week so keep your raincoat handy.
