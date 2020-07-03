Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old Crystal Springs man

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Crystal Springs man.
Police say 84-year-old Jerodney Canoy’s wife last saw him at the Trustmark National Bank on Siwell Road Friday morning around 10:00 a.m.
A witness reported seeing Canoy at the CarTrust on Siwell Road in Byram around 1:30 p.m.
Police say he suffers Alzheimer’s and other serious medical issues.
If you see Mr. Jerodney Canoy, please call 911 or Byram Police at 601-372-2327.
