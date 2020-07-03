Camp Shelby museum to complete reopening process on July 4

“This Saturday, the Fourth of July, we plan to reopen at our original hours of 9 to 4, so we’re starting to that on this Saturday, and then, Tuesday through Saturday from here on out, we’ll be open to the public from 9 to 4,” said Tommy Lofton, museum director. “We are requiring folks to wear masks and we do have those available at the front door. Be sure when you’re coming to the gate, that you’re carrying a valid driver’s license and be prepared to have your temperature checked.”