Sen. Hyde-Smith gives 2020 Independence Day message

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith released a message Friday to recognize Independence Day, mentioning the challenges facing the nation and the American will to make things better for the future.
Hyde-Smith’s full Independence Day speech is below as follows:
“Independence Day 2020 may look different for many of us this year as we celebrate amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Still, it’s important for us to marvel on how far our nation has come over the last 244 years, and recommit to the ideals our nation was founded on: “liberty and justice for all.”
While we safely enjoy our cookouts and fireworks with family, we remember how incredibly blessed we are as Americans.
I encourage everyone to also think of the men and women defending our nation’s freedoms today, and pray for their safe return. Take into account, too, their families, who also make sacrifices for our nation.
We are a nation facing many challenges, but that will not deter us from continuing to work together to make our nation even stronger for new generations.
So, let’s celebrate the courage and vision of our Founding Fathers, and be thankful that, more than two centuries later, we are still “‘One Nation under God.‘”
Hyde-Smith filed a resolution on Wednesday, nominating Sept. 20-26, 2020, as “Gold Star Families Remembrance Week” to honor families of fallen members of the Armed Forces.
