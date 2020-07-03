Sen. Fillingane discusses bill allowing alcohol possession in Miss.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Earlier this week, Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill that will make it legal to possess alcohol in every county in Mississippi.
“Currently, if you purchase wine or beer or alcohol in some format, and you transport it into a dry county, or even if you live in a dry county and you carry it home, currently, that’s a violation of the law,” said District 41 Sen. Joey Fillingane.
House Bill 1087 will now change that.
Under current Mississippi law, counties are dry by default, requiring a vote to allow the sale or possession of alcohol. The bill signed by Reeves will allow for the possession of alcohol in counties that continue to prohibit the sale of it.
Fillingane says the new bill will allow people who buy alcohol legally in the state to carry it to or through dry counties without consequences.
“This law just brings everything up to date to say, look if you’re in a wet city or a wet county and you purchase the alcohol legally, when you transport it through a dry county, just the simple possession of that is not going to be a violation of the law,” Fillingane said.
Fillingane explains this bill does not make it legal to sell alcohol in dry counties.
“This does not mean you can sell or distribute it in dry counties, you still can’t do that,” Fillingane said. “We’re not messing with any of the actual sell or distribution pieces of the law, this simply deals with possession.”
The bill will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.