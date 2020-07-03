LIST: Fourth of July fireworks shows around Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Several fireworks shows that usually take place in the Pine Belt have been canceled this year due to COVID-19, but some places are still holding events for people to celebrate the Fourth of July.
If you are planning on attending an event, the Mississippi State Department of Health recommends that you maintain social distancing and wear a mask. Also, stay inside your car if you can to watch the fireworks.
Here is a list of Independence Day fireworks shows around the Pine Belt this week:
Laurel
- July 3: Sawmill Square Mall Fireworks Extravaganza in parking lot of mall at 9:15 p.m.
Petal
- July 4: First Baptist Church Runnelstown (9211 Highway 42). Event starts at 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 8:45 p.m.
Columbia
- July 4: Downtown Columbia at 9 p.m.
Lumberton
- July 4: Little Black Creek Campground and Park. Gates open at 6:30. Fireworks will start shortly after dark. Entrance fee is $10 per car.
