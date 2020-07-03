FCSO, Metro Crime Stoppers make multiple felony arrests

Armonzo Hilton, 38, of Petal (top left), Robin Richey, 33, of Petal (top right), Jose Linares, 35, of Hattiesburg (bottom left) and Chadwick Pritchard, 48, of Lumberton (bottom right), were arrested earlier this week after the Forrest County Sheriff's Office and 12th Court Narcotics Enforcement Team carried out a search warrant and set up county wide-checkpoints. (Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office)