FCSO, Metro Crime Stoppers make multiple felony arrests
Armonzo Hilton, 38, of Petal (top left), Robin Richey, 33, of Petal (top right), Jose Linares, 35, of Hattiesburg (bottom left) and Chadwick Pritchard, 48, of Lumberton (bottom right), were arrested earlier this week after the Forrest County Sheriff's Office and 12th Court Narcotics Enforcement Team carried out a search warrant and set up county wide-checkpoints. (Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins | July 3, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT - Updated July 3 at 10:13 AM

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office and 12th Court Narcotics Enforcement Team carried out a search warrant and managed county-wide safety checkpoints that resulted in multiple felony arrests.

According to FCSO public information officer Scott Lees, 38-year-old Armonzo Hilton of Petal as a result of a search warrant carried out in the northeastern part of Forrest County.

Hilton was arrested for one count of possession with intent to distribute (meth), two counts of felony child endangerment and a search warrant for sale of a controlled substance (meth) was conducted.

Robin Richey, 33, of Petal, was arrested in connection to the warrant for two counts of felony child endangerment, as well.

The following arrests were made during the county-wide safety checkpoints:

35-year-old Jose Linares of Hattiesburg was arrested for two counts of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine and hydrocodone).

Chadwick Pritchard, 48, of Lumberton, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (meth).

If you have information about crime being committed in the Forrest County area, contact the FCSO Dispatch at (601) 544-7800 or submit an anonymous tip through Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP or p3tips.com.

