Columbia to host fireworks show on 4th of July

By Charles Herrington | July 3, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT - Updated July 3 at 2:26 PM

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Columbia is co-sponsoring a fireworks show on the 4th of July.

It will take place in downtown Columbia at 9 p.m. on Saturday, but organizers say it can be viewed from just about anywhere in the city.

It’s also being co-sponsored by Columbia Main Street and Experience Columbia.

Organizers say it will be similar to the fireworks display held during the downtown New Year’s celebration.

They say it will be a quick show, lasting until about 9:15 p.m.

