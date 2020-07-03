Columbia to host fireworks show on 4th of July

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Columbia is co-sponsoring a fireworks show on the 4th of July.
It will take place in downtown Columbia at 9 p.m. on Saturday, but organizers say it can be viewed from just about anywhere in the city.
It’s also being co-sponsored by Columbia Main Street and Experience Columbia.
Organizers say it will be similar to the fireworks display held during the downtown New Year’s celebration.
They say it will be a quick show, lasting until about 9:15 p.m.
