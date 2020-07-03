Casinos make masks mandatory for everybody

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Medical professionals have been urging people to wear masks and the casino industry is taking notice.
Starting Friday, July 3 at 8 p.m., people will be required to wear masks when entering casinos. The mask must continuously cover your mouth and nose while you are in an indoor public area.
“My immediate reaction was awww, but it’s okay. I mean the CDC says it’s a good thing to do so why not do it,” said casino visitor Faye Campbell. “It doesn’t hurt anything. Honestly, it’s not new. It shouldn’t be new to anybody. It may be our new way of life.”
With people vacationing at the casinos for the holiday weekend, Crystal Merrill feels more comfortable with casinos requiring a mask.
“If you’re going to open up a place of business, I think it’s only fair that you go by the regulations and what the government is mandating for most people, for the public, to keep people safe, especially expecting moms and travelers and tourists,” said Merrill. “We want to be safe when we come here, and I feel better about a place that requires them than a place that does not.”
Not every guest is comfortable wearing a mask, but Brenda Fisk understands why it is important.
“I’ve done it all afternoon. I don’t care for it,” said Fisk. “To me, it’s really confining but I understand the purpose behind it and I really do think with the numbers going up the way they are, you really should put this on. Like I said, I don’t like it but if I want to be in here, then you really should put it on.”
This new rule that requires people to wear a mask while inside of the casinos is based on guidance from the state health officer. Guests who do not wear a mask will be asked to leave the property. People may remove the mask temporarily while eating or drinking and when asked by casino staff for identification.
