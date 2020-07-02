A Warm and humid day expected for Pine Belt area

We’re starting off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Today will be warm and humid as highs top out in the low 90s. Grab your raincoat because scattered thunderstorms are expected to fire up later this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.
Better rain chances continue into tomorrow as well as scattered thunderstorms move through the area. Highs will remain in the low 90s.
Your 4th of July weekend isn’t looking too bad as of now. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms on Independence Day with highs in the low 90s. Skies should clear out in the evening.
Scattered thunderstorms will linger into Sunday and early next week so keep your raincoat handy.
