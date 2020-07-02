VFW, caterer serve holiday meals to residents of Collins Veterans Home

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A veterans organization and a local caterer teamed up Thursday to serve a holiday lunch to residents at the Mississippi State Veterans Home in Collins.
Members of the Military Order of the Cootie from VFW Post 3036 and Flathau’s Fine Foods prepared about 200 plates of red beans, sausage and rolls for residents and staff at the facility.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the veterans can’t receive visitors.
But, those who prepared the meals wanted to reach out any way they could to let the residents know how much they’re appreciated this Independence Day.
“They’re on lock down because of COVID-19, so my good friend, Jeff Flathau of Flathau’s Fine Foods says ‘what can we do for the veterans,‘” said Ted Tibbett, Seam Squirrel for the Military Order of the Cootie. “I said can we feed them for a July 4th party up there.”
“It’s not steak, but it’s something from our heart and we want them to have a good day and know that we thank them for what they did for our country,” said Jeff Flathau, owner of Flathau’s Fine Foods.
“To love on each other little bit, to say you are not forgotten, even though we can’t be with you physically, we’re gonna show our love through some food and in the South, you can’t go wrong by serving someone a good warm meal, right,” said Ray Coleman, director of communications for the Mississippi VA.
The veterans’ group also cooks Christmas dinners for the residents and normally plays bingo with them once each month.
