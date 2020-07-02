Tim’s Two Cents podcast with WDAM Vice President/General Manager Tim Walker

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with WDAM 7 Vice President/General Manager Tim Walker.
Walker, a 46-year television veteran, assumed the reins at the Pine Belt station a few months ago, arriving from WTOK-TV in Meridian. The York, Ala., native had spent 34 years at that station in a variety of roles, the last 15 as general manager.
Walker talks about the difficult decision to pull up stakes, his familiarity with his family’s new home and adjusting to new surroundings in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.