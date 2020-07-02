Sawmill Square Mall taking precautions to keep customers safe from COVID-19

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sawmill Square Mall in Laurel is continuing to take the necessary precautions against COVID-19.
“When the COVID first hit, we never did close,” said general manager Bill McMullan. “We have a lot of essential businesses here, so we never actually closed.”
There are several hand sanitizing stations throughout the mall and customers are encouraged to wear personal protection equipment while shopping.
Businesses inside the mall are also setting limits to the number of people in the store and are encouraging social distancing.
“COVID-19 is very important to us,” McMullan said. “We ask everyone to follow the CDC guidelines. We don’t take it lightly at all and we highly encourage our customers to do the same thing.”
McMullan says he’s fortunate that none of the businesses in the mall have had to close down for good because of COVID-19.
“Retail is tough, it’s been tough for everybody, every industry, and we understand that. It’s important to remind everybody to shop in the local community,” McMullan said. “These are small businesses, a lot of them are, and they depend on it. We’re fortunate to have some small businesses in our shopping center as well as the larger tenants.”
