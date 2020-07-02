NFL cuts preseason in half

NEW YORK, NY. (WLOX) - According to https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/, the 2020 NFL preseason will trim down from four games to just two. The league has decided to scrap week one and week four matchups.
It’s easy to think COVID-19 was the reason behind the change, but two things played a factor. One and probably most important, teams haven’t had any on-field practice sessions this offseason and this will give coaches and players extra time to get ready for the season.
Two, it will limit travel for teams that play road games. As for the Saints, they will now play their week two and three games, facing the Steelers on the road August 23rd and host the Texans in the Superdome on August 29th.
