Mississippi Gaming Commission orders that masks be worn in all casinos

TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Gaming Commission is requiring all players, spectators and guests to wear a mask inside Mississippi casinos starting Friday at 8 p.m.
This requirement has been made based on guidance from the State Health Officer and in order to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Masks may be temporarily removed while eating or drinking or when asked by casino staff for identification.
Guests who choose not to wear a mask will be reminded of the requirements and warned that if they fail to comply they will be asked to leave the property.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.