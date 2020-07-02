Laurel Police Department hosts ‘Fill a Truck’ to benefit Good Samaritan Center

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department hosted its annual food drive Thursday.
Six years ago, the late Laurel Police Chief Tyrone Stewart started something very special. He created the “Fill a Truck” food drive, which benefits the Good Samaritans Center.
Officials say they do it to honor the late chief, who died in January 2019.
“You can tell by the banner on the side of the truck,” said Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox. “We just do this to keep his legacy going.”
“This was one of his big things,” said Good Samaritan Jones County Representative Beverly Odom. “I mean, he was all for the soup kitchen and the Good Samaritans. He was. It meant a lot to him to see people. I mean, he would just stand out here on the side of the road and talk to everybody and holler at everybody. I mean, it’s just something that we really miss.”
The Laurel community showed out, bringing tons of items to fill up the trucks. Items such as canned foods and cash donations were given to help the Good Samaritans.
Cox says the department enjoys helping the center.
“We’re glad to be out here and with the assistance of the public, hopefully we’ll have a good day and get a lot of nonperishable food items that they can get in their mission,” Cox said
Their support does not go unnoticed.
“I was here when it first started, so I’ve been here every year with them,” Odom said. “So, it’s just a good thing. And with the Laurel Police Department helping us, it really means something.”
If you missed this food drive, don’t worry. There will be another later in the year.
