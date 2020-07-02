Jones County debris cleanup continues following Easter tornado

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County supervisors are asking residents with storm debris to move it as close to the road as possible during the Fourth of July weekend.
This ensures that contractors and county workers can pick up storm damage during cleanup.
“In this pick up, they’ll only let them pick up so far off the road, road right of way,” said Jones County Beat 2 Supervisor Larry Dykes. “So anybody during the Fourth of July holiday weekend that has a neighbor or anybody else and they have a piece of equipment where they can come to and pick this up. If they could help them push it to the road, then we’ll pick it up.”
There are two phases for debris cleanup remaining in Jones County, with one phase from July 6 to July 12 and the last phase from July 13 to July 20.
“From the sixth to twelfth will be the second phase, and the thirteenth through the twentieth will be the third phase,” Dykes said. “But they’re not going to leave until they get all of this stuff, but if it’s not on the road right of way, then FEMA and MEMA won’t let them pick it up.”
If storm damage isn’t moved to the proper place, it will be left behind.
“After they’re gone, if they push it to the road then the county is actually not going to have capabilities of picking this up,” Dykes said. “State Auditor’s department will only let us go so far off the road with county equipment.”
Supervisors are asking that if you know someone who can’t move debris, please lend a hand and help them move it to the road.
