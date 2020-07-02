Jones College football legend passes away

From Jones College Sports Information Department
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Parker Dykes Sr., long-time football coach at Jones College, died Tuesday after an extended illness.
He was 77.
Dykes, who also played for the Bobcats, was head coach at his alma mater from 1992-2005, compiling a 92-50-1 record in 14 seasons.
He guided the Bobcats to a 12-0 record in 1998 and that team was named national champion by Mike Gottfried’s Gridiron Magazine.
The Bobcats won the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges championship and capped the undefeated season with a 42-35 victory over Georgia Military College in the Golden Isles Bowl in Brunswick, Ga.
JC athletic director Joel Cain played for Dykes and said his former coach accomplished a great deal in life.
“Coach Dykes was a man of faith, loved his family, loved his players and loved Jones College,” Cain said. “The legacy he left behind will continue to influence our Athletic Leadership Program.
“I am grateful for the many lessons learned from Coach Dykes during my time as a player and staff member. No doubt heaven gained a real ‘bull hooker!’”
Visitation will be held Monday, July 6, from 5 p.m. to 9 pm at JCJ’s Jasper County Center, 3209 Mississippi15, Bay Springs.
Services will be held at JC’s Jasper County Center Tuesday, July 7, at 10 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
“Coach Dykes lived his faith,” Jones President Jesse Smith said. “He brought a power and pathos to Bobcat football that created a lasting legacy in the men coached. He will always be loved and admired for his dedication and love for his faith, family and his players.
“Our hearts hurt for his family and his former players for their tremendous loss. He was a great American who brought about the best in those he met.”
