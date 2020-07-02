HPD investigates one-vehicle crash Thursday morning

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation is underway in Hattiesburg after police responded to a one-vehicle crash Thursday morning.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department public information officer Ryan Moore, officers arrived at the 4000 block of U.S. Highway 11 just before 7 a.m. and found the wrecked vehicle in the wooded area off the southbound side of the road.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene and there were no other injuries.
HPD is still investigating the cause of the accident.
