Former JSU president files lawsuit, says he is owed 110% of his $300K salary

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Jackson State University President William Bynum has filed a lawsuit naming Jackson State University and the Institutions of Higher Learning.
Bynum was among 17 people arrested in a Clinton prostitution sting in February of this year.
He was charged with procuring services of a prostitute, false statement of identity and simple possession of marijuana.
Bynum has pleaded not guilty.
In the lawsuit, Bynum claims that although he resigned from his position he was still entitled to a job as a tenured professor in the College of Education at a rate of 110% of his $300,000-a-year salary.
He says Jackson State University and the Institute of Higher Learning have refused to allow him to serve as a professor.
