Edwards mayor shaken ‘to the core’ after police officer dies from COVID-19

EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - The mayor of Edwards says he has been shaken “to the core” after an officer in his town died from COVID-19.
Mayor Marcus Wallace says Sgt. Kelvin Mixon passed away Thursday afternoon.
“Sad day for the town of Edwards as we mourn the loss of one of the most dedicated officers I’ve had under my leadership,” Wallace wrote on Facebook. ”Whenever I called, he was coming. This is a truly tough one.”
The police department in Edwards was shut down in the middle of June after Mayor Wallace says one of the eight officers tested positive for the virus.
At the time, Wallace said the town required all of the town’s officers to wear masks while on duty.
