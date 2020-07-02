Deep South Collegiate provides another Wednesday of baseball

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - With the college baseball season falling victim to the Coronavirus pandemic and Major League Baseball still three weeks away, summer ball has served as a nice snack.
The Pine Belt played host to another Wednesday full of games in the Deep South Collegiate League.
Rising Southern Miss senior Gabe Montenegro hit a solo home run over the right field fence of Columbia’s John Sapen Jr. Field.
It wasn’t enough for Team Larson to keep up with Team Bartlett, who eventually took the game 7-1.
Here’s a look at some of the other Deep South scores from Wednesday, including two games which were played at Pearl River Community College:
- Team McCarty (5) Team Crim (0)
- Team Garner (11) Team Parker (6)
- Team Caver (12) Team Floyd (5)
