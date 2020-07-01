Suspect arrested in Hattiesburg auto burglary investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An individual has been arrested in connection to multiple auto burglaries in Hattiesburg early Wednesday morning.
According to Ryan Moore, public information officer for the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers arrested 19-year-old Gauge Jordan, of Hattiesburg, around 3:45 a.m. near South 16th Avenue and Camp Street, after committing at least two auto burglaries.
Jordan has been charged with two counts of auto burglary, along with pending additional charges as the investigation is still ongoing.
Jordan has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.
