Staffing agency hosts drive-thru job fair in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With unemployment rates still high, it’s no secret that finding jobs is difficult in the wake of the pandemic.
One staffing agency is taking steps to help Hattiesburg get back to work.
Elwood Staffing in Hattiesburg hosted a drive-thru career fair Wednesday. They are a staffing agency that helps match businesses with job openings and people who need them.
The event was designed to help the agency become acquainted with the applicants.
“We’re just going to get to know them,” said senior recruiting manager Brittany Krause. “What do they do, what are they looking to do, what kind of work are they comfortable with. And, if they’re wanting to make a change, how can we help them make that change?”
Krause says the main goal was to help the Pine Belt community get back up on their feet after unemployment hit because of the pandemic.
“First and foremost is to be getting our local job force back working, you know, that’s our primary goal,” said Krause.
But, the event was geared at more than just unemployed individuals.
“Our secondary goal is to, you know, show local companies who haven’t previously thought about a staffing industry or a staffing need and show them the steps that we take to not only be a partner for them and their needs, but also to be a partner to the people that work for them who’re going to come in. And we can develop that relationship across the board,” Krause said.
If you’re looking to get connected to Elwood Staffing, you can give them a call at 601-544-7990.
