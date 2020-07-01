Sawmill Square Mall to host annual Fireworks Extravaganza

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - COVID-19 has had an impact on everything, including Fourth of July celebrations.
“The COVID has changed a lot of things for a lot of people and we’re no different than anybody else,” said Sawmill Square Mall General Manager Bill McMullan.
But it’s not stopping the Sawmill Square Mall from hosting it’s 25th annual Fireworks Extravaganza.
“We feel like this is something the community needs, and we feel that’s very important to do right now,” McMullan said. “We decided to go ahead and put the event on.”
McMullan says this year’s event will be a drive-up show. People will be able to park in the mall parking lot and watch from their vehicles.
“We’re asking for everyone to please remember the CDC guidelines, social distancing and wearing masks,” McMullan said. “We’re asking people when they come onto our property, when they come in their vehicles, to please either stay in your car or near the car. We’re asking everyone to respect everyone’s space.”
The fireworks Extravaganza is a longstanding tradition for the mall. McMullan says they did everything to make sure people were able to enjoy the show this year.
“We started this 25 years ago,” McMullan said. “We just felt like Laurel needed a firework show. It is the Fourth of July. It is our Independence Day. We feel very honored to be able to say that and be part of celebrating that.”
The fireworks show will start around 9:15 p.m. on Friday July 3.
