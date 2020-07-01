PIB now offering daily flights to Houston instead of Dallas

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt residents will be traveling to a different Texas hub when they use the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.
On Wednesday, the airport began offering daily flights to and from Houston on Skywest Airlines.
Skywest is partnering with United Airlines for those flights.
Prior to Wednesday, Skywest had flown daily to and from Dallas in a partnership with American Airlines, but that company has discontinued service to some smaller markets like the Hattiesburg-Laurel area.
Most days, Skywest will fly twice a day to and from Houston.
But on Tuesdays and Saturdays, only one flight to and from that city will take place.
For information about the new flight schedule, go to united.com.
