One dead, one injured in vehicle crash on I-59 Wednesday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A one-vehicle crash claimed the life of the driver and injured the passenger early Wednesday morning.
According to Sgt. Travis Luck with Troop J of the Mississippi Highway Patrol, state troopers responded to the crash on Interstate 59 near mile marker 51 at 4:30 a.m.
An early investigation showed that the vehicle lost control while going south and overturned in the median.
The passenger was ejected from the vehicle, and the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
The passenger was transported to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.
MHP is still investigating the crash.
