New fire chief for Laurel sworn in

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel has a new fire chief.
Leo Brown was sworn in by Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee during a ceremony Wednesday.
Brown has been a member of the Laurel Fire Department for the past 27 years and most recently served as battalion chief. He was appointed by city council members in June and is replacing former Chief Mark Nichols, who recently retired.
“I want to continue to build on what Chief Nichols was doing, some of the good things he was doing,” Brown said. “I want to make sure some changes to some of the things and continue to move the department forward, have the trust of the men and women of the fire department.”
Brown started his career as a firefighter in 1993. Before joining the fire department, the Laurel native served in the United States Army.
