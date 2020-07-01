Micro-musings from the Isle of Isolation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - “... and this loneliness won’t leave me alone.” … Found on a scrap of paper washed up in an empty Anchor Ale bottle on the Isle of Isolation …
- A tip o’cap to Mr. Redding and Mr. Cropper, who we think had it just about right
- And in the way of cap tips, we offer one to former Golden Eagle Matthew Guidry for his years of excellence patrolling the right side of the University of Southern Mississippi infield.
USM boasts a long list of standout second basemen, including the likes of Scotty Jurich, Jarrett Hoffpauir and James Ewing. The list is much shorter when it comes to “an even better leader.”
Guidry was a two-time captain, as voted by his teammates. ‘Nuff said
- The Isle of Isolation has grown downright sulky of late, what with the evil corona still holding sway and the Mississippi pre-summer baring its humid fangs.
Nasty combination.
Time to buy stock in the electric company
- Ah, but we all know what they say about Mississippi's four seasons: early summer; summer, late summer; and Christmas
- Been an Isolist since March, and honestly, don’t see an end to this anytime soon.
But hey, what do we know?
Tinkerbell and Gandalf could be comparing notes, and we’ll be ready to rumble before we know it
- Read where temperatures of more than 100 degrees recently were recorded in Siberia.
Global warming, perhaps?
Nope. Simply a case of fake news.
Seems it was simply a case of Phaethon, son of the sun god, Helios, flying his father’s chariot too close to the earth before being dispatched by a Zeus thunderbolt.
Science, schmience.
- Speaking of poetry in motion, Brazilian observers had to be nearly blinded recently by the science of a 435-mile lightning bolt, the longest on record.
Then again, perhaps it was merely Zeus showing off
- Be kind. Be wary. Be smart. Be safe.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.