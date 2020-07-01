MHSAA discuss fall sports being played in 2020

CLINTON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) - The MHSAA Executive Committee met Tuesday to discuss the upcoming high school sports seasons in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The 15-member Executive Committee is made up of school administrators from throughout the state. The committee will reconvene July 14 to determine what adjustments may be necessary beginning with the fall sports season.
“At this point, nothing has changed,” MHSAA Executive Director Don Hinton said. “There was no consensus today — and not that we were trying to create one, either. We want to get through the July 4th weekend and see how things look in a couple of weeks.
“Pretty much everything was discussed from proceeding as currently scheduled, to delaying the start of the fall sports seasons and shortening games schedules to even switching fall sports to the spring. Obviously each of these changes have different levels of impact.
“There’s been talk about moving football to the spring, but there are a lot of different issues with implementing that scenario. Our committee knows Spring sports were cut short in March. What happens if the COVID situation leads to a shutdown in the fall and those students end up missing two consecutive seasons? So we have to look at the impact across the board.”
“We’ll continue to get input from our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. We’ll also communicate with officials from the state departments of Education and Health as well keeping up with reports from the Governor’s office. Our Executive Committee wants to have as much information as possible before any changes are instituted to the fall sports calendar. We are committed to have all of our sports seasons and championships if at all possible.”