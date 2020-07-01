Local players plot next move with MiLB season cancelled

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the first summer since the league was founded in 1901, there will be on Minor League Baseball season.
What seemed inevitable became official on Tuesday with President and CEO Pat O’Conner’s announcement. Major League Baseball informed the MiLB it would not be providing its affiliated Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season.
“While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season,” said O’Conner in a statement.
The state of limbo is lifted for many minor leaguers like Hattiesburg High grad Dexter Jordan. The infielder was about to enter his first Spring Training with the Houston Astros organization before the Coronavirus pandemic halted his plans in March.
Since then, Jordan’s been working out and hitting in the cage at local places like D-Bat in Hattiesburg.
“With all the things going on in the world, it’s kind of part of life,” said Jordan, who was drafted by the Astros in 2019 after on season with Pearl River Community College. “I continue to work, go on with life and try to make the best out of everything but it’s kind of disappointing going on to a new season, getting prepared, going all fall offseason to come back and play a great game and it get cancelled. I’m going to try and stay as healthy as I can on the offseason, try not to think about that, get myself prepared for the new season coming up, work hard, keep swinging, try to develop my game even more, and when I come in this year, be a better person than I was before I was about to go in.”
The Mississippi Braves were set to play their 16th season at Trustmark Park. The Biloxi Shuckers plan to host events at MGM Park this summer, beginning July 2 with a nine-hole course called “Schooner’s Landing.”
