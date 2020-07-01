Local players plot next move with MiLB season cancelled

“With all the things going on in the world, it’s kind of part of life,” said Jordan, who was drafted by the Astros in 2019 after on season with Pearl River Community College. “I continue to work, go on with life and try to make the best out of everything but it’s kind of disappointing going on to a new season, getting prepared, going all fall offseason to come back and play a great game and it get cancelled. I’m going to try and stay as healthy as I can on the offseason, try not to think about that, get myself prepared for the new season coming up, work hard, keep swinging, try to develop my game even more, and when I come in this year, be a better person than I was before I was about to go in.”