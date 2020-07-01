Ginn appointed colonel of Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell announced Wednesday the appointment of a new colonel of the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol.
Lt. Col. Randy Ginn will take over the role after Col. Chris Gillard announced his retirement in June.
Ginn has served the past four years as deputy director and chief of the Uniform Division for MHP.
“I am pleased that Colonel Ginn has accepted the appointment to lead the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol, and I know that he will continue to uphold the tradition of leading the Patrol with courtesy, service, and safety,” Tindell said. “I look forward to working with him, and I am confident that his years of service and experience will continue to benefit the agency as we work together to maintain public safety in our state.”
Ginn has served in many other capacities with the agency since graduating from Cadet Class 45 in December 1987, including as an MBI Special Agent, MBI Supervisory Special Agent, Troop Executive Officer, Troop Commander and Central Region Major.
“I am truly honored that Colonel Ginn is stepping up to lead the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol and ensure the safety of all Mississippians,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “I’ve known Colonel Ginn for years, and his commitment to protecting his fellow Mississippians and his years of service are unmatched. I look forward to working with him to safeguard the people of our great state.”
