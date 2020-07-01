Another hot and humid day on tap for the Pine Belt

We’re starting off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. Today will be hot and humid as highs top out in the low 90s but the heat index will make it feel like the low 100s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out but most of the day will stay dry. Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.
Better rain chances will arrive tomorrow as a little system slides in from the east. This will give us more rain chances for both Thursday and Friday as scattered thunderstorms move into the area. Highs will remain in the low 90s.
