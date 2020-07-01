“Alternative Baseball” hopes to make way to Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new baseball league could be making its way to the Pine Belt.
Taylor Duncan’s Alternative Baseball Organization was founded in Atlanta, Georgia as a way to give teens/adults with autism and other disabilities the opportunity to play organized baseball.
Duncan was diagnosed with autism at the age of four. He was inspired to create a league in 2016 that has since reached over 30 cities.
He hopes to expand to areas in the mid-south such Hattiesburg by spring 2021.
“Every person deserves the opportunity to play traditional baseball without fear of judgement. We need to put this in as many communities as we possibly can and we definitely want Laurel and Hattiesburg to be the next hotspot for Alternative Baseball as well. But to make that happen, we need to find the coach/manager, we need to find the volunteers to help the coach/manager and also we need to find the players to serve. It’s a baseball experience. We all get to meet each other in similar shoes. The bonds made are just so strong to where these friendships will last forever.”
If you are interested in playing, coaching, umpiring or volunteering, please visit alternativebaseball.org.
