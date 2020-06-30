Patrick’s Tuesday Forecast

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We started off this morning with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. Today will be hot and humid as highs top out in the low 90s but the heat index will make it feel like the low 100s. A few hit-or-miss- showers will be possible later this afternoon. Temps will fall into the mid 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.