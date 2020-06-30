Ovett man killed in weekend shooting; Richton man charged

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Richton man has been charged in the weekend shooting death of an Ovett man.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Cain Ramirez was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Andrade Irving on Saturday in the Sandhill area of Greene County.
The sheriff’s office responded the the shooting at Ramirez’s home on Lovewell Road after receiving a call around 9 p.m.
According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting reportedly happened after an argument between Cain and Irving over a woman, who witnessed the shooting. The two men appeared to have known each other.
Ramirez is accused of shooting Irving in the neck area at close range with a handgun, according to the sheriff’s department.
Irving was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab.
Ramirez made his initial court appearance Monday, where his bond was set at $100,000. He remains in the custody of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
