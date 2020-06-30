Man charged in shooting at Hattiesburg convenience store

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department charged a Hub City man Tuesday man in a shooting at a convenience store last week.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said 35-year-old Brian Fairley was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault in connection to a June 23 shooting at the Family Quick Stop at 1107 Franklin Street.
Officers responded to the shooting at the Family Quick Stop just after 9:30 p.m. when a man shot at a store employee after demanding money. The suspect fled from the scene.
The employee was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
Fairley was booked in the Forrest County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.