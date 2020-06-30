Man charged in Hattiesburg shooting

Deaundre Bates was charged in a shooting from May 10 on West 5th Street. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff | June 30, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT - Updated June 30 at 3:11 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department charged a man Tuesday in a shooting from May 10.

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said 23-year-old Deaundre Bates was charged with shooting into a dwelling, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of West 5th Street around 1 a.m.

No injuries were reported from the shooting.

Moore said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are pending.

