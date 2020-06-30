Man charged in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department charged a man Tuesday in a shooting from May 10.
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore said 23-year-old Deaundre Bates was charged with shooting into a dwelling, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and drive-by shooting.
The shooting happened in the 100 block of West 5th Street around 1 a.m.
No injuries were reported from the shooting.
Moore said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are pending.
