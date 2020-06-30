Laurel Police Department to hold ‘Fill-a-Truck’ food drive Thursday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department will hold a “Fill-a-Truck” food drive Thursday at Walmart to benefit the Good Samaritan Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen.
Officers and youth volunteers will be accepting donations of nonperishable food items and cash donations outside the Laurel Walmart on Highway 18 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The annual Fill-a-Truck food drive was started by the late Chief Tyrone Stewart. The department continues the drive to honor his memory.
According to the Good Samaritan Center, the food pantry and soup kitchen is experiencing an increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the initial outbreak in Mississippi, the food pantry has helped over 100 families with 3,995 meals. The soup kitchen, which serves a hot lunch to those in need Monday through Friday, has served approximately 27,000 meals.
“I’m looking forward to helping more families than before,” said LPD Captian Shannon Caraway. “This food drive will always honor the late Chief Tyrone Stewart’s vision. It’s always a pleasure and joy to fulfill his vision.”
To make online donations, you can visit donate2goodsam.com.
