Lamar County libraries reopen to public

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County Library System is back open and is taking several measures against COVID-19.
For health and safety reasons, staff and library guests over the age of 3 are required to wear masks. Hand sanitizer is provided throughout the buildings and cleaning has increased.
Social distancing is encouraged and the number of people allowed inside the building at a time will be limited, if necessary.
All branches will continue to offer curbside or window side services during open hours.
The library system is also continuing online programming and the summer reading program, which began on June 16.
More information about the library system can be found at lclsms.org.
