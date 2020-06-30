‘I never thought I’d see the day that this would happen;’ Miss. actress celebrates state flag change

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi actress and activist Aunjanue Ellis expressed her excitement and joy over the state retiring the Mississippi flag.
For years she fought for change even pledging not to work in Mississippi until the flag came down.
”I was screaming and crying so much in here that my neighbors put a note under my door and asked me was I okay.”
Hollywood Actress Aunjanue Ellis recalling her reaction as she watched history unfold in her home state this weekend as Mississippi’s controversial flag came down.
”People are saying I never thought I’d see the day that this would happen in Mississippi. It is a bit of a miracle.”
Ellis has starred in hit movies such as “The Help,” “Ray” and “The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel.”
Yet, Ellis always made it a priority over the years to come back to Mississippi to fight on the front lines to remove the Confederate battle emblem.
She says the symbol represented hatred.
”I am happy. I think it’s a great day for Mississippi and I am excited about what’s next. A few years ago, I decided I would not shoot another movie in Mississippi until the flag came down, and now I can make movies in Mississippi again. I can encourage the film and television industry to come.”
Ellis also points out the fight for equality can’t stop with the flag coming down. She says there is more work to be done in the Magnolia State.
”So that flag in and of itself is problematic. Now what the flag represents is what we have to contend with on this next part of the road. The next conversation is about voting rights, workers rights, and problems that come with what that flag represents. But the flag in and of itself being a tool of segregation, that not being in place anymore is significant.”
Ellis also wants to see Confederate flags banned across the U.S.
